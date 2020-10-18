-
Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Griffin hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Griffin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
