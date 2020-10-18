  • Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Hanley carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, three strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.
    Round Recaps

    Russell Henley takes 54-hole lead at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Hanley carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, three strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.