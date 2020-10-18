Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Lee at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lee's 159 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Lee missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.