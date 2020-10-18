In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Kevin Streelman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Streelman hit his 109 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Streelman's 209 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 12th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his tee shot and 2nd but had a third shot chip-in to save par on the 154-yard par-3 17th keeping him at even-par for the round.