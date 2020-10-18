  • Kevin Na shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Kevin Na sinks a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na drains 15-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Kevin Na sinks a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.