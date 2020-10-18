Kevin Na hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th Na hit his tee shot 283 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Na's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Na hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Na chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Na's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Na had a 226 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.