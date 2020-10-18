-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 45th at 2 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Kevin Kisner chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to even for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
