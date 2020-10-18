Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 233 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th Bradley hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Bradley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Bradley's tee shot went 160 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Bradley to even for the round.