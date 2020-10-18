  • Justin Thomas shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, where Brooks Koepka’s ball disappears into the thick rough, Russell Henley (-15) takes the solo lead and Tyrrell Hatton does his best MLB bat flip impression.
    The Takeaway

    Koepka’s search party, Henley leads, Hatton’s club flip

    In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, where Brooks Koepka’s ball disappears into the thick rough, Russell Henley (-15) takes the solo lead and Tyrrell Hatton does his best MLB bat flip impression.