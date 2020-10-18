In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Thomas got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to 2 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 178 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Thomas had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Thomas's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Thomas got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 2 over for the round.