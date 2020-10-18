-
-
Justin Rose shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Rose taps in for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Justin Rose makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Justin Rose hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green fifth, Rose suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 4 over for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 5 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Rose chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.
At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.