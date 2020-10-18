Jordan Spieth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Spieth's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Spieth's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Spieth hit his 196 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Spieth's 159 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Spieth chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Spieth hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.