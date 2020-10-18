In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Joohyung Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day in 64th at 4 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Joohyung Kim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joohyung Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kim's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 100 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 129 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.