Jon Rahm finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm’s short game leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 17th at 7 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Rahm hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Rahm's 134 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
