-
-
Joel Dahmen putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Joel Dahmen sticks approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joel Dahmen lands his 146-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Joel Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.