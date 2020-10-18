Joel Dahmen hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Joel Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.