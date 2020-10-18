-
Joaquin Niemann delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and finished the round bogey free. Niemann finished his day in 6th at 13 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Joaquin Niemann had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
Niemann hit his drive 350 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 18th. This moved Niemann to 6 under for the round.
