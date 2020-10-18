  • Jim Herman shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

    Highlights

    Jim Herman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jim Herman lands his 153-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.