In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jim Herman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 65th at 6 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 12th, Herman's 108 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Herman's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Herman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Herman had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Herman chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Herman hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.