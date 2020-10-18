In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jeongwoo Ham hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Ham finished his day in 71st at 8 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Ham got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Ham had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 2 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Ham got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ham to 3 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Ham hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Ham to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Ham had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ham to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ham hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first. This moved Ham to 6 over for the round.

Ham got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ham to 7 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Ham hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ham to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ham's 211 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ham to 5 over for the round.

Ham hit his drive 369 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 571-yard par-5 seventh. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ham to 4 over for the round.