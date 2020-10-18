In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 second, Jason Kokrak's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 7 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 8 under for the round.