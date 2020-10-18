  • Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the fourth at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP

    In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.