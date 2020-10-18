J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 51st at even par; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 12th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Poston chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.