-
-
Ian Poulter putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter sinks birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Ian Poulter drains a 7-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Ian Poulter hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 third, Ian Poulter's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.