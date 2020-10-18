Hideki Matsuyama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Matsuyama hit his drive 315 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the seventh. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Matsuyama at 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.