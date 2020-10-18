Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Higgs at 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Higgs's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.