In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Harris English hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. English finished his day in 10th at 10 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, English's 175 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, English hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, English had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 4 under for the round.

English hit his tee at the green on the 224-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 493-yard par-4 14th, English went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.