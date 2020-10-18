In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Hanbyeol Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kim finished his day tied for 48th at 1 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Hanbyeol Kim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hanbyeol Kim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fourth, Kim hit his 114 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 208 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Kim got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Kim hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt saving par. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.