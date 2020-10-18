-
Gary Woodland putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day in 72nd at 9 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Gary Woodland had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 245 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
