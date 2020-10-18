Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 69th at 7 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.