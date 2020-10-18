  • Strong putting brings Danny Lee a 6-under 66 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Danny Lee makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Danny Lee birdies No. 18 at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Danny Lee makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.