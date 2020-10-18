Danny Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 21st at 6 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Danny Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 154-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lee's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.