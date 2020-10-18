Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Berger finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Berger's tee shot went 196 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.