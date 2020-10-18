-
-
Corey Conners finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 10th, Conners's 186 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.