In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Collin Morikawa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 first, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

At the 324-yard par-4 11th, Morikawa had a 298-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 15-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Morikawa's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa's tee shot went 160 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.