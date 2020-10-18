Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 18 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 16 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 15 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Carlos Ortiz chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Ortiz had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a poor tee shot Ortiz had to take a second tee shot leading off to a poor overall hole on 17th finishing with a quadruple bogey, bringing Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.