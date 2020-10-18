In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Cameron Smith hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day in 11th at 9 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 third, Smith's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 fourth, Smith hit his 103 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 12th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Smith hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Smith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.