Cameron Champ putts well in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Cameron Champ hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Champ finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 10th, Cameron Champ's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Champ to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Champ chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 1 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Champ got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Champ to even-par for the round.
Champ hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, he sank his approach from 219 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.
After a 361 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Champ chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.
