In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Byeong Hun An hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. An finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 18 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 16 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 15 under.

Byeong Hun An's tee shot went 307 yards to the native area, his second shot went 32 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 324-yard par-4 11th. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, An's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, An got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, An had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to even for the round.

An got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, An hit his 105 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 eighth, An hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.