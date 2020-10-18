In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Bubba Watson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his day tied for 7th at 12 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Bubba Watson got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Watson's 154 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Watson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.