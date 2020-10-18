In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Brooks Koepka hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Koepka got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 191 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Koepka had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 324-yard par-4 11th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Koepka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 24-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 1 over for the round.

At the 493-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the native area Koepka stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.