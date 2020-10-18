-
Brian Harman shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman gets up-and-down for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brian Harman gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 15th, Harman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 18th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
