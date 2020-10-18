-
Brendon Todd shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 18, 2020
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Brendon Todd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Todd's 172 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Todd got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
