Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 65th at 6 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Brendan Steele had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Steele's 168 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 third hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 6 under for the round.

At the 571-yard 16th hole par-5, Steele hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a two-putt triple bogey. This moved Steele to 3 under for the day.