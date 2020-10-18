In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Billy Horschel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Horschel's 211 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 14th hole, Horschel had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th, Horschel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Horschel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.