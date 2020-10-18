Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 18 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 16 under; and Russell Henley is in 3rd at 15 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 10th, Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 15th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Landry's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Landry to 6 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 5 over for the round.