Alex Noren shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Alex Noren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day in 76th at 17 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 over for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 second, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Noren's 193 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.
