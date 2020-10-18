Adam Long hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 74th at 12 over; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

At the 224-yard par-3 13th, Long hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Long had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 seventh, Long had a triple bogey after hitting the green in 6 and two putting. This dropped Long to 1 over for the day.

On the 486-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 4 over for the round.

At the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Long got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Long to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Long's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.