In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 fifth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 226 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.