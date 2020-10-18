In his final round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ancer finished his day tied for 28th at 5 under; Jason Kokrak is in 1st at 20 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 18 under; and Russell Henley and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Abraham Ancer got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Abraham Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Ancer's 171 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.