In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Xander Schauffele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Talor Gooch; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 third, Xander Schauffele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 eighth, Schauffele's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 493-yard par-4 14th, Schauffele went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.