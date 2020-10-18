  • Xander Schauffele putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

  • In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Xander Schauffele gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 11th hole.
