Viktor Hovland shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Viktor Hovland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Xander Schauffele is in 2nd at 13 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Hovland had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 170 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 12th hole, Hovland had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his second shot went 17 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
