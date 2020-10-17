-
Tyrrell Hatton shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyrrell Hatton reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 169-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under with Justin Thomas and Jason Day; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
Hatton hit his tee shot 312 yards to the fairway bunker on the 571-yard par-5 seventh. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 14th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.
