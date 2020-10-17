In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tyler Duncan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 15th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 622-yard par-5 16th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the 154-yard par-3 17th, Duncan tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.