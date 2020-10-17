Tommy Fleetwood hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 64th at 4 over; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th Fleetwood hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Fleetwood's tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fleetwood hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 493-yard par-4 14th. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 622-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Fleetwood's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 sixth, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Fleetwood at 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 seventh, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.