Tom Hoge shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
-
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Russell Henley and Xander Schauffele are tied for 1st at 14 under; Talor Gooch is in 3rd at 12 under; and Lanto Griffin is in 4th at 11 under.
Hoge got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 581-yard par-5 fourth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
Hoge tee shot went 205 yards to the fringe and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hoge at 1 over for the round.
