Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 17, 2020
Highlights
Talor Gooch navigates No. 15 for bridie at THE CJ CUP
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 156-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Xander Schauffele; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Gooch's tee shot went 206 yards to the fringe and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
