Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 2nd at 12 under with Jason Kokrak, Lanto Griffin, and Xander Schauffele; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; and Justin Thomas, Jason Day, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the 581-yard par-5 fourth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Gooch chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 10th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 324-yard par-4 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 224-yard par-3 13th, Gooch's tee shot went 206 yards to the fringe and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 15th hole, Gooch had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.